How two Californians helped capture Tennessee's most wanted man

Michael "Monk" O'Hare, who said he was out of town that evening, owns property in the small, forested California hamlet of Cecilville, including the 12 by 12-foot wood cabin where he said the pair was found.

About 9:30 p.m Wednesday, the caretaker, Griffin Barry, 29, called O'Hare saying a man came to a nearby saloon and asked for work.

Barry said on Thursday that Cummins and Elizabeth showed up Tuesday. He agreed to help them after Cummins told him they had lost everything in a fire in Colorado and needed a place to stay.

