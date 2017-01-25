Campbell County High School deals with bedbug problem

Campbell County Director of Schools Larry Nidiffer tells local media that a student noticed a couple of bedbugs on the floor in a classroom last week. A backpack that may have transported the bugs was removed from the school.

Nidiffer says the classroom was professionally cleaned and the school had an inspection and treatment in all questionable area. He says it cost $2,000 for each of the few rooms that were treated.

School officials sent letters home with students Tuesday, and parents of students who are suspected to have brought bedbugs into school have been contacted.

The University of Tennessee’s Extension webpage says bedbug bites can be irritating but they are not known to transmit diseases.