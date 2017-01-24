Tennessee House GOP pursues anything-but-gas-tax-increase plans for road funding

The state ranks fifth nationwide in terms of years spent with no fuel-levy boost.

Majority House Republicans said there will definitely be several counters to Haslam's proposed Improve Act, which seeks to boost highway funding in a state that has $6 billion in previously approved projects awaiting action and another $4.5 billion in projects on the drawing board, some of which face up to a half-century wait for funding.

Haslam is calling for lawmakers to increase the state's 21.4-cents-per-gallon gax tax by 7 cents to 28.4 cents, while boosting the 18.4-cents-per-gallon diesel tax by 12 cents to 30.4 cents.

