Haslam expected to push for 7-cent gas tax hike, increase in license plate fees

Haslam's effort to raise the gas tax comes as the state faces a $6 billion road project backlog, a point the governor has made for several months.

The state's current 21.4-cent per gallon tax on gasoline yields $676.7 million per year. Tennessee last raised its gas tax in 1989.

As part of the plan, the license plate renewal fee, which differs based on the type of vehicle that is registered, could increase between $5 and $10 per plate, the sources said.

The current registration fee for a standard passenger vehicle is $21.50.

Haslam's plan, which is expected to be explained at a Wednesday morning news conference, also probably will include a 12-cent per gallon increase for diesel fuel, the sources said.

