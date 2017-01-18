logo

gas tax

Haslam expected to push for 7-cent gas tax hike, increase in license plate fees

Joel Ebert and Jake Lowary, The Tennessean • Jan 18, 2017 at 9:51 AM

Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax plan is expected to include a 7-cent per gallon increase on gasoline and a hike in the fee Tennesseans pay to renew their license plate registration, three sources familiar with the governor's proposal told The Tennessean on Tuesday.

Haslam's effort to raise the gas tax comes as the state faces a $6 billion road project backlog, a point the governor has made for several months.

The state's current 21.4-cent per gallon tax on gasoline yields $676.7 million per year. Tennessee last raised its gas tax in 1989.

As part of the plan, the license plate renewal fee, which differs based on the type of vehicle that is registered, could increase between $5 and $10 per plate, the sources said.

The current registration fee for a standard passenger vehicle is $21.50.

Haslam's plan, which is expected to be explained at a Wednesday morning news conference, also probably will include a 12-cent per gallon increase for diesel fuel, the sources said.

