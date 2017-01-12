Bible bill sponsors split on giving legislation new life

Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, said Wednesday he does not plan on bringing back the measure, which Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed last year.

“If the governor is going to veto it, there’s no point in doing it,” Southerland said.

Last April, House members failed to override Haslam's veto, just his fourth since he entered office in 2011.

But the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station, a former Baptist minister, was not as firm.

During a brief interview, Sexton said he has “not ruled out” the possibility of bringing back the controversial bill. He declined to provide additional information.

