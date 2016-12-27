plane crash Rangers, air patrol search for missing plane in Smokies The Knoxville News Sentinel Authorities are searching for a single-engine airplane that may be missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park received a report about 7:35 p.m. Monday that the plane may have gone down in the central area of the park. The plane was reported missing south of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville. Rangers are working with the Civil Airport Patrol to locate the missing airplane. For more information, visit our media partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.