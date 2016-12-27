National Park Service: Three dead in Smokies plane crash

Kim Smith, 42, of High Springs, Fla.; her boyfriend, David Starling, 41; and Starling's 8-year-old son, Hunter Starling, were aboard the plane, according to Smith's second cousin Samantha Hodges of Jasper, Fla., who said Tuesday afternoon that the family had not heard from them since about 4 p.m. Monday. A news release from the National Park Service said the three were on board the plane and that there were no survivors of the crash.

The plane, a Cessna 182, took off from a Jacksonville, Fla.-area airport, according to Kathleen Bergen, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman, and was bound for the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, according to the park service.

