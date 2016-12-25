Gatlinburg church damaged by fire gives to others in need

The Tennessean reports (http://bit.ly/2hWM2jf ) Banner Baptist Church lost its youth building in a wildfire last month that killed 14 people and burned more than 2,400 buildings in the surrounding area. Twenty-four families in the church also lost their homes.

The church held a Christmas party for clients of a nonprofit agency that serves the developmentally disabled. And the week before Christmas, the church continued its traditional Meal for Many, a 17-year tradition offering a meal to anyone who wants to come.

Church pastor the Rev. Pete Lamon said church members made sure the ministries would continue despite the fire.