2 Tennessee inmates back in custody after brief escape

They were captured in north Georgia late Friday after leading Tennessee troopers on a chase in a stolen flatbed 18-wheeler. WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2hKFcdW ) Georgia State Patrol took over the pursuit when it crossed the state line on Interstate 75 in Whitfield County. It ended south of Dalton where troopers used stop sticks to blow out the tires.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Robert Porter, 24-year-old Adam Quinn Lethco and two others escaped from a Jefferson County jail earlier Friday. WATE-TV reports the other men were captured shortly after getting out.

Porter and Lethco are also suspects in an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Sieverville, Tennessee.

Porter was in jail for reckless endangerment and evading arrest; Lethco for aggravated burglary and theft.