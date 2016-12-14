News Sentinel posts concerns over veracity of Santa story about dying boy

“Since publication, the News Sentinel has done additional investigation in an attempt to independently verify (Eric) Schmitt-Matzen’s account,” Jack McElroy, the News Sentinel’s editor, said in an online statement posted Wednesday and co-signed by original columnist Sam Venable. “This has proven unsuccessful. Although facts about his background have checked out, his story of bringing a gift to a dying child remains unverified. The News Sentinel cannot establish that Schmitt-Matzen’s account is inaccurate, but more importantly, ongoing reporting cannot establish that it is accurate.

“Therefore, because the story does not meet the newspaper’s standards of verification, we are no longer standing by the veracity of Schmitt-Matzen’s account.”

When the News Sentinel originally interviewed Schmitt-Matzen, he said he had promised to protect the identities of the child’s family and the nurse who summoned him to the hospital bedside. In follow-up interviews, he continued to hold that position and stood by his account.

The Johnson City Press posted excerpts from Venable’s column and shared the entire column with readers in Wednesday’s print edition via our news sharing arrangement with the News Sentinel.