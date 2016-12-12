Governor seeks quick action on disaster request for Tenn.

The counties included in Gov. Bill Haslam’s declaration request are Coffee, McMinn, Polk, Sequatchie and Sevier.

Haslam says his goal is to help ensure those counties get the federal assistance needed to rebuild from the disasters.

A presidential disaster declaration could help the five counties with costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures and rebuilding and repairing roads, bridges, buildings, water control facilities, utilities and recreational facilities.

It might also help qualifying individuals with direct assistance.