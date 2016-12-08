Troubled Rutherford County jail decertified by state board

According to The Tennessean, department spokesman Kevin Walters says the department’s Board of Control voted unanimously Wednesday to decertify the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. It was one of four jails to be decertified.

Twelve Rutherford County residents have filed a lawsuit to remove Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold from office while he is in jail awaiting trial on allegations he profited from the sale of electronic cigarettes to inmates at the jail.

Deaths at the jail this year also have raised questions. A Rutherford County jail administrator was fired in February in the wake of two inmate suicides.