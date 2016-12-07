3 lawsuits filed after deadly Chattanooga bus crash

CHATTANOOGA — So far, three lawsuits have been filed following a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children and injured several more.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports each of the lawsuits have been filed in Hamilton County against Durham School Services, the company that operates school buses for the county, and bus driver Johnthony Walker.

Authorities say Walker was driving off the designated bus route Nov. 21 when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children. He’s charged with vehicular homicide.

The latest lawsuit, filed Monday on behalf of an injured child’s family, says Durham was “grossly negligent” for hiring Walker and is liable.

CEO David Duke has said the company is making multimillion-dollar safety changes after the crash. The company’s own investigation into the accident is ongoing.