Bust of David Crockett to be unveiled at Tennessee Capitol

Crockett, who was famous as “the king of the wild frontier,” fought in the Indian wars from 1813 to 1815, was elected to the Tennessee Legislature in 1821 and to Congress in 1827.

But Crockett became a foe of President Andrew Jackson, a fellow Tennessean, and decided to go to Texas where he died during the Mexican siege of the Alamo in 1836.

During his lifetime he was known as David Crockett, but has since became better known as Davy following the popularity of the 1955 song “The Ballad of Davy Crockett.”

The bust was created by sculptor Antonio Mendez, who is scheduled to join lawmakers and other dignitaries at the Tuesday afternoon unveiling.