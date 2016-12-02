Gatlinburg evacuation order never sent to mobile devices, broadcast hours after fire reached city

It advised people in the area to stay off the internet. Another alert soon followed with a similar warning about limiting mobile phone use to emergency calls.

Carnes, a U.S. Appeals Court judge from Montgomery, Ala., knew about the wildfire burning nearby in the Chimney Tops area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, he said. And he only learned about a voluntary evacuation urged for people in the Mynatt Park area across town while watching a TV newscast earlier that night.

But he said he never got word of the mandatory evacuation order issued for Gatlinburg before his wife opened the drapes of their condo at Highland Condominium Rentals and screamed.

"There was a wall of fire outside the condominium wall," Carnes said.

"Tennessee obviously has a system to send an alert to me -- and I'm from out of state. ... No criticism of the folks up there, but in the future, if they've got the technology they need to put the alerts, voluntary or mandatory, on the alert system."

