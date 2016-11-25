Police: 2 shot after fight in Chattanooga mall parking lot

Local media outlets report that police say one person was shot in the arm and another was struck in the leg after a fight. The victims’ injuries are not life threatening.

Chattanooga Police say one suspect has been taken into custody and another has been detained in connection with the shooting, which was reported about 4 p.m.

The mall remained open Friday evening, and Chattanooga Police announced on Twitter there was no danger to the public. Police say the incident was not shopping related.

A mall shopper told The Times Free Press that the mall’s public address system told shoppers that the mall was going on lockdown and they needed to either get inside a store or leave.