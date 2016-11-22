Haslam administration: Review confirms outsourcing savings

Haslam’s outsourcing advisers and consultants have touted the outsourcing plan as a way to save money while protecting the jobs of all currently employed campus maintenance workers who are deemed to be “qualified and productive.”

The outside review was conducted by KraftCPAs PLLC.

The privatization push is opposed by the United Campus Workers, who argue that savings will come at the cost of benefits-paying jobs. The Haslam administration argues that the savings would come from increased bargaining power by contractors and from a decreased reliance on subcontracting.

Haslam touts the privatization savings as a way to control tuition hikes.