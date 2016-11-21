TDOT halts lane closures on Tennessee highways during Thanksgiving holiday

“Over a million travelers in Tennessee are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “This is the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our roadways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday.”

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety. Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TDOT are partnering with law enforcement across the state for the I-40 Challenge, with the goal of having zero fatalities on the 455 miles of I-40 in Tennessee. On the peak travel days of Wednesday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 27th, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will have troopers stationed every 20 miles on I-40, along with increased law enforcement on all highways.

AAA predicts 48.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 1 million travelers over last year. Driving remains the most popular mode of travel for the holiday. An estimated 1,086,352 people are expected to travel by automobile in Tennessee. Nationwide, more than 89% of all travelers will drive to their destinations.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.