Jimmy Haslam subpoenaed for deposition in Pilot lawsuit

According to a court notice filed Friday in Franklin County, Ohio, Jimmy Haslam was served with a notice to appear at the deposition in Knoxville on Dec. 13.

The lawsuit was filed by companies that declined to participate in an $85 million settlement between Pilot and 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. The company also paid a $92 million federal penalty.

Haslam has denied knowing about the scheme.

The scheduled deposition was first reported by journalist Walter F. Roche Jr.