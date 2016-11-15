Gas pump disputes leads Tennessee lawmaker to call police

WKRN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2gbpiff ) that Republican state Rep. Mike Sparks of Smyrna claims he was charged for the price of premium gas when he had filled up with regular at a Speedway station in La Vergne last week. The price difference was 60 cents per gallon.

A city spokeswoman says Sparks called police to the scene. The manager of the gas station asked Sparks to leave when he began asking other customers to check their receipts.

Sparks told WKRN that this was the second time he had been overcharged by Speedway when using a gift card at the pump.

Speedway spokeswoman Stefanie Griffith Corporate says technician’s inspection of the pump found that it was working correctly.

Information from: WKRN-TV, http://www.wkrn.com/