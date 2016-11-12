Nashville schools offer post-election counseling to students

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2fNrDuh ) that one third-grader sought counseling after a fellow student told him he wouldn’t be able to see one of his two mothers now that Republican Donald Trump has been elected.

Metro Nashville Public School announced in a Facebook post and phone message to parents that emotions are running high among students following what many see as “one of the most divisive election seasons in recent history.”

The school district said that the “social and emotional wellbeing of our students impacts their ability to learn and thrive at school,” and reminded families that they can seek counselling “If you have a child exhibiting anxiety or stress as a result of the election.”

A school district spokeswoman did not immediately elaborate to the newspaper about what the specific post-election protocols are.

Democrat Hillary Clinton lost Tennessee to Trump by 26 percentage points, but carried Nashville by the same margin.

“Our staff have been encouraged to use this historic election as a teachable moment to discuss democracy, citizenship and the voting process,” according the school board announcement. “Classrooms and schools should be safe havens for civil debate and discussions where various perspectives may be discussed respectfully and with kindness, compassion and support.”

Julie Norrell said she found out her son had been bullied at Ruby Major Elementary School through a message from his teacher.

“There has been a lot of ugliness and bullying to come out of this election and I think children pick up on that from TV or their parents,” Norrell said. “The man that won the election has been modeling that it’s OK to bully people, it’s OK to call people names, it’s OK to be mean. And now, children think it’s OK to be mean too because the president is doing it.”