Restoration work on cupola of Tennessee Capitol underway

The $2.3-million project starts Wednesday and is expected to take about year to complete.

The Capitol building was constructed in 1859, and the cupola was last restored about 100 years later.

A major restoration of the interior of the state Capitol in 2012 did not include any work on the cupola atop the structure.

The work will involve removing, repairing and repainting the cupola’s original cast iron elements and the existing cooper roof. Deteriorating exterior stone will be replaced or repaired, new lighting will be installed and a new flagpole will be placed on top.

Two temporary flagpoles will be erected outside the Capitol while the work is going on.