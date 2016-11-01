Crowe to receive Tennessee Federation for the Aging’s “Legislative Aging Champion Award” Wednesday

“I am very humbled to receive this award from a group who is known for their strong advocacy on behalf of senior citizens,” Crowe said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Tennessee Federation for the Aging and other advocates for older adults who partner with the General Assembly to make a positive difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens across Tennessee.”

Crowe, R-Johnson City, has passed several bills over the past three years to protect the elderly and adults with disabilities. This includes a 2014 law which increased punishment for adult abuse, exploitation or neglect from a Class E to a Class D felony, as well as, required court clerks to notify the Department of Health when someone has been convicted of adult abuse so he or she can be added to the Adult Abuse Registry.

This year, Crowe received legislative approval of a resolution which brings the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability together with the Tennessee Bankers Association, the Tennessee Credit Union League and other appropriate organizations to develop a list of recommended changes to current law to assist financial institutions in protecting vulnerable adults from fraudulent and other questionable transactions. He also co-sponsored and played a key role in the passage of a new law which sets up checks on people who are working in direct contact with elderly or vulnerable adults in home healthcare and hospice.

The Tennessee Federation for the Aging was organized in 1968 to secure funding for senior citizen programs and services, and serve as an advocacy group to enhance the general welfare of older Tennesseans.