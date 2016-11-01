Haslam to kick off annual public budget hearings next week

Sixteen agencies are scheduled to present their budget requests on Monday and Tuesday. The remaining 10 departments are scheduled to appear on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

Tennessee ended the last budget year with a general fund surplus of $852 million.

The hearings are held in the executive conference room on the ground floor of the state Capitol and are presided by the governor, Finance Commissioner Larry Martin, Chief Operating Officer Greg Adams and State Budget Director David Thurman.

The hearings are also streamed live at http://www.tn.gov.