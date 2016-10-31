Dry conditions blamed for wildfires in eastern Tennessee

Tennessee assistant district forester Nathan Waters tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that crews are battling fires in several counties.

In Campbell County, a fire threatened three homes and damaged a shed near Stony Fork before being contained Saturday. Fires also were reported in Blount and Hancock counties as well as one near the Chimney Tops mountain.

Water says outdoor conditions are “really, really dry right now.” The Knoxville area hasn’t received more than an inch of rain during one storm since July 5.

Campfires are being banned in the Cherokee National Forest, while the use of portable lanterns, stoves and heating equipment that use liquid fuel is still allowed.