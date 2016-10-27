Tennessee governor to head to Germany on trade trip

Haslam’s office says Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd will accompany him to Germany from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. They will look to boost existing ties and increase foreign investment in Tennessee.

The officials will meet with German executives whose companies operate in Tennessee. They will also pitch the state to other business leaders.

The administration says there are 103 German-owned companies in Tennessee that have invested almost $5.3 billion and employ more than 123,000 people there.

The largest has been Volkswagen’s 2,000-job Chattanooga expansion announced in July 2014.