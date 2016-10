The state’s early voting period began Wednesday and the state’s tally carries through the weekend. Early voting ends on Nov. 3.

Shelby County had the highest turnout with about 57,000 early votes, followed by 52,000 in Davidson, 40,000 in Knox and 24,000 in Williamson counties.

Hancock County has seen the lowest turnout so far with just 251 ballots cast. Six other counties have seen had fewer than 500 voters: Lake, Perry, Moore, Clay and Bledsoe.