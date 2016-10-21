Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate up in September

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that the preliminary rate for September was 4.6 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from August’s revised rate of 4.4 percent.

The U.S. preliminary rate for September was 5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate has fallen from 5.6 percent a year ago to 4.6 percent. Nationally, the rate is down from 5.1 percent to 5 percent.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment rose 14,800 jobs from August to September, with the largest increases in government, professional/business services and health care/social assistance. Nonfarm employment increased 71,300 jobs over the previous year, with the largest increases in health care/social assistance, professional/business services and trade/transportation/utilities.