Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate up in September

Associated Press • Today at 10:42 AM

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s preliminary unemployment rate for September has risen in the state’s latest reports.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that the preliminary rate for September was 4.6 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from August’s revised rate of 4.4 percent.

The U.S. preliminary rate for September was 5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate has fallen from 5.6 percent a year ago to 4.6 percent. Nationally, the rate is down from 5.1 percent to 5 percent.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment rose 14,800 jobs from August to September, with the largest increases in government, professional/business services and health care/social assistance. Nonfarm employment increased 71,300 jobs over the previous year, with the largest increases in health care/social assistance, professional/business services and trade/transportation/utilities.

