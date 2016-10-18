Tennessee tax revenues beat September projections by $108M

Corporate franchise and exercise taxes came in at $76 million more than expectations in the month, which reflects economic activity in August. Sales taxes collections were $24 million higher than the amount budgeted for the month and reflect a 4.5 percent growth rate compared with the same year-ago period.

General fund collections are $140 million above projections through the first two months of the budget year.

Tennessee ended the last fiscal year with a surplus of $852 million in the general fund.