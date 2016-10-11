Public invited to observe aquatic health surveys

The surveys start Oct. 18 on Guntersville Reservoir in Alabama and continue with Wilson on Oct. 19, Boone on Oct. 26 and Douglas on Nov. 16.

TVA says its biologists use equipment to harmlessly stun the fish briefly and cause them to surface so they can be collected, examined and evaluated. They are weighed, measured and counted before being released. Small bottom-dwelling animals known as benthic macroinvertebrates are also observed.

To observe the survey, call the TVA Public Land Information Center at (800) 882-5263 or email plic@tva.com for more information or to schedule a time.