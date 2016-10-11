logo
Tennessee

Public invited to observe aquatic health surveys

Associated Press • Updated Today at 10:50 AM

KNOXVILLE — People interested in the state of four Tennessee Valley Authority reservoirs in Alabama and Tennessee are being invited to observe as biologists assess the overall health of fish and other aquatic life in the facilities.

The surveys start Oct. 18 on Guntersville Reservoir in Alabama and continue with Wilson on Oct. 19, Boone on Oct. 26 and Douglas on Nov. 16.

TVA says its biologists use equipment to harmlessly stun the fish briefly and cause them to surface so they can be collected, examined and evaluated. They are weighed, measured and counted before being released. Small bottom-dwelling animals known as benthic macroinvertebrates are also observed.

To observe the survey, call the TVA Public Land Information Center at (800) 882-5263 or email plic@tva.com for more information or to schedule a time.

