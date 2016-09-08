Ouster bid for GOP lawmaker expected during special session

Gov. Bill Haslam called the special session with the limited purpose of fixing a drunken driving law to avoid losing $60 million in federal road money. But House Speaker Beth Harwell’s office said Wednesday that House rules would still permit a procedural move to oust a sitting member.

Rep. Jeremy Durham of Franklin was defeated in his Republican primary in August following the release of the attorney general’s report that detailed allegations of improper sexual contact with 22 women.

Durham will qualify for a lifetime pension of about $340 a month unless he is expelled before November.