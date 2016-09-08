logo
Tennessee

Ouster bid for GOP lawmaker expected during special session

Associated Press • Today at 10:34 AM

NASHVILLE — Republican leaders in the Tennessee House say next week’s special legislative session will also present an opportunity to oust a lawmaker who was the subject of an extensive sexual harassment investigation.

Gov. Bill Haslam called the special session with the limited purpose of fixing a drunken driving law to avoid losing $60 million in federal road money. But House Speaker Beth Harwell’s office said Wednesday that House rules would still permit a procedural move to oust a sitting member.

Rep. Jeremy Durham of Franklin was defeated in his Republican primary in August following the release of the attorney general’s report that detailed allegations of improper sexual contact with 22 women.

Durham will qualify for a lifetime pension of about $340 a month unless he is expelled before November.

