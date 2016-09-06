2 dead, 1 injured in Chattanooga shooting

Rashaud Taylor, 23, and Jasmine Hines, 22, were shot to death early Monday and a second unidentified woman was wounded in a triple shooting in East Brainerd.

Police said they received a report about the double homicide at 6:24 a.m.

Officers responding to 7458 Pinewood Drive said they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead at the scene. Another victim, a woman, was taken to Erlanger hospital. Officers did not release the names of any of the victims, and the condition of the woman at Erlanger was not available.

Pinewood Drive is off Gunbarrel Road, about a mile north of Hamilton Place mall. The neighborhood is a mix of older homes on large lots with new condominium and townhouse developments.

Sonya Williams, the owner of the house where the shooting occurred, said her nephew was living there. She said she had visited the house the previous evening and her nephew was starting up a grill for a cookout, but she said she left around 4 or 5 p.m. She said her nephew was not harmed in the shooting.

It was unclear whether any of the victims lived in the house.

Officers blocked off the street while crime scene investigators pored over the brick-and-shingle residence. The bodies were removed from the home about 4 p.m.

A crowd of neighbors and relatives of the victims gathered throughout the day near the house, consoling each other and waiting on additional information from the police. While police had not confirmed the identities of the man and woman who were killed, several relatives said they had seen Facebook postings about the shooting, so they came to the location.

Jermaine Nelson, who said he was the uncle of one of the unidentified victims, said his relative was a young man who didn't understand the danger of being around the wrong group of people.

"You could tell him that he should watch out about who he was with, but he would not listen," Nelson said.

No details on how the shooting occurred or a motive were available.

About 1 p.m., several people began shouting loudly about half a block from the shooting scene and a fight broke out. Several bystanders rushed toward the house where the fight occurred but quickly turned back, with one woman yelling, "He has a gun."

A police officer on duty at the scene, Curtis Morris, pulled out his semi-automatic weapon while many of the relatives of those involved in the earlier shooting dropped to the ground beside the road and then ran into the nearby Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church, for shelter. The pastor of the church, the Rev. Bobby Hampton, is a police chaplain who was at the scene.

No shots were fired and officers restored calm. It was not clear whether police made any arrests.

