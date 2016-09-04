US education secretary plans Tennessee stops

The U.S. Department of Education says in a news release that King is scheduled to be at Vance Middle School in Bristol on Sept. 13 as part of his annual back-to-school bus tour.

He also is scheduled to speak later in the day at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville and at the Battle Academy in Chattanooga later that day.

On Sept. 14, the bus tour heads to Craigmont High School in Memphis.

The bus tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Washington, D.C. It ends Sept. 16 in New Orleans. Other stops are planned in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Virginia.