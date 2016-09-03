Sheriff's deputy indicted on child porn charges

The indictment against John Spaulding says on May 2, Spaulding “unlawfully and knowingly possessed material that includes a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive.”

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2bMkmg5 ) Spaulding is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the agency received a tip in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and investigators were able to identify Spaulding.

He is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

In 2010, Spaulding was charged with aggravated sexual battery, but Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond said those charges were dropped and he was reinstated to his job.

