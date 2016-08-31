Police: Tennessee man reports finding nail in McDonald's biscuit

A McDonald's spokesperson said Wednesday that the company is investigating the claim.

According to a police report, 38-year-old Stewart Shook dialed 911 on Aug. 25 and told a dispatcher he found a nail in a biscuit he ordered at the McDonald's at 1420 West Main Street. He also said he was on his way back to the store to confront the employees about the unsuspected sharp item in his food.

An officer responded to the store and spoke with Stewart who told them he went through the drive thru about 9 a.m.,bought a sausage biscuit and then took it to a friend's house on Sam Houston Drive to eat it.

Shook told police that when he opened his biscuit to put jelly on it, that he noticed a little nail sticking in the top half of the biscuit.

"Mr. Shook stated that he immediately wrapped the biscuit back up and headed back to McDonald's," the report reads.

