Jury convicts man in fatal shooting of Tenn. pastor

The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/2bGIUGr ) reports the verdict followed testimony by the defendant, Roger Reed, and a codefendant who were both pictured after the shooting in “selfie” photographs smiling and kissing inside the victim’s vehicle.

The jury convicted Reed on Friday of killing the 57-year-old Smith with premeditation and with the intent to commit robbery. He also was convicted of especially aggravated robbery. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Lammey sentenced Reed to life.

The codefendant, Lashonda Williams, testified Reed planned to carjack someone to drive back to Greenville, Mississippi, where they are from. Reed and Williams were located days later in Greenville with the pastor’s car.

The case against Williams is pending.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com