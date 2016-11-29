Happy Valley earns second straight win over Carter County foe

Dillon Barlow led the Warriors with 24 points, while Austin Hicks finished with 15. Chris Young with 13 and Brayden Sams with 12 also hit double figures for Happy Valley.

Kyler Lewis had a game-high 34 points, while Gary Wright ended with a dozen.

Happy Valley 62, Cloudland 60

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Austin Hicks paced Happy Valley with 18 points including the game-winning basket off a fast break in Monday’s late game. Sam Blevins came through with 13 points. Chris Young, who had the game-winning assist, and Noah Worley each finished with nine points.

Josh Blair hit five shots behind the 3-point arc in a 27-point effort. Robert Leeper added 19 points.

Daniel Boone 70, Morristown East 62

MORRISTOWN — Chad Heglar poured in 26 points and Eric Rigsby had 20 to lead the Trailblazers to the big road win.

The Trailblazers led from start to finish and controlled the game throughout the second half. They were ahead by 11 at the end of three quarters and extended a 14-0 into the fourth quarter.

Elizabethton 86, Morristown East 79

MORRISTOWN — Michael Robinson scored a team-best 29 points as the Cyclones had more force than the Hurricanes.

Hayden Townsend tallied 18 points and Jacob Norris added 12 in the Elizabethton victory. Hunter Blanken led East with 30 points.

Tri-Cities-Christian 69, Cedar View 30

Seth Beeler had 19 points and Adam Rosenbalm posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in the blowout win for the Eagles.

Isaac Hatfield with 12 and Chris Smith with 11 were other offensive leaders for Tri-Cities.

Nick Ferguson and Trent Lawson each scored 10 to lead the Seahawks.

North Greene 66, Providence Academy 48

BAILEYTON — Zane Potter had 11 points and Cameron Freshour finished with 10 to lead the Huskies over the Knights.

Neil Stoltzfus had 20 points and Alex Bradford added nine for Providence.

Girls basketball

Unaka 53, Happy Valley 51

ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Rangers outscored the Lady Warriors 18-5 in the fourth quarter and survived a 3-point shot at the buzzer for the overtime victory.

Lexi Garland paced Unaka with 13 points. Cydney Forney added 10, followed by Sarah Tipton and Madison Ensor each with nine.

Kaitlyn Roberts was the high scorer for Happy Valley with 12. Emily Whitaker with 11 and Bayley McGee with 10 also reached double figures.

Sullivan Central 57, Sullivan East 53

BLOUNTVILLE — Meg Crawford scored 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Lady Cougars over the Lady Patriots.

Abby Crawford also came through late with six of her 10 points in overtime. Sara Madgett finished with 12 points for Central.

Alyssa Hare was the high scorer for East with 15. Kylee Wolfe ended with 12 and Megan Addison added 10.

Cloudland 77, Johnson County 18

ROAN MOUNTAIN —Shian Strickland had 15, while Don Rae Taylor and Johanna Johnson had 12 points to lead the Lady 'Landers in the romp on Roan Mountain.

Kaitlyn Nickels was the high scorer for the Lady Longhorns with six points.

North Greene 41, Providence Academy 37

BAILEYTON — Jacinth Crawford posted a game-high 13 points as the Lady Huskies emerged victorious against the Lady Knights.

Calista Hensley and Megan Whaley each totaled eight.

Caroline Sheffield finished with 10 points and Lane Whitman scored nine to lead Providence.

Tri-Cities Christian 42, Cedar View 34

Cat Rosenbalm tallied 16 points and Abby Milliken accounted for 13 as the Lady Eagles held on.