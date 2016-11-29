Only 86 days until Daytona 500

But in just 86 days, the green flag will wave at the 2017 Daytona 500. The season actually starts before that, just 78 days until The Unlimited (former Bud Shootout), which is scheduled for Feb. 18.

There will be some changes to the Cup Series driver lineup and the much anticipated return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the No. 88 Chevrolet after missing the second half of the 2016 season with concussion symptoms.

It will also be the first time in over two decades that neither Jeff Gordon nor Tony Stewart are scheduled to race in the series.

But Jimmie Johnson is scheduled to return to the No. 48 Chevrolet after tying Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt as a seven-time champion. The rest of the Hendrick Motorsports lineup will again be Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Earnhardt.

Still, it’s probably not the top stable of drivers with Joe Gibbs Racing boasting 2015 champion Kyle Busch, along with defending Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamiln, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.

Team Penske returns with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski who are both expected to be championship contenders.

The other teams all have pretty signficant changes starting with Greg Biffle leaving Roush-Fenway Racing after 19 years. It leaves a void in the No. 16 Ford which many expect Chris Buescher to fill and become a teammate to Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

It has been rumored that Biffle will move to JTG Daugherty Racing as a teammate to A.J. Allmendinger, but that is contingent on sponsorship dollars.

Clint Bowyer will replace Tony Stewart in the No. 14 car and the Stewart-Haas Racing team is switching from Chevys to Fords.

Former series champions Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch, as well as Danica Patrick are scheduled to return to Stewart-Haas.

The driver lineup at Richard Childress Racing appears as it will stay the same. It was rumored that Ryan Newman would be departing the No. 31 machine, but at the moment, he is penciled in alongside Austin Dillon and Paul Menard.

Dillon’s younger brother, Ty, was announced as a replacement for Casey Mears in the No. 13 Germain Raicng team, which has a technical alliance with Childress.

Levine Family Racing, another team with Childress ties, looks to go back to a one-car operation with Michael McDowell.

Furniture Row, which switched alliances from Childress’ to Gibbs, will have Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 and leading Rookie of the Year contender Erik Jones in the No. 77 Toyota.

Chip Ganassi Racing remains a two-car team with Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson, while Richard Petty Motorsports is struggling with the retirement of Brian Scott.

Petty said in a Jonesborough appearance on Monday, they wanted to a remain a two-car team with Aric Almirola in the No. 43 and another driver in the No. 44, but that was dependent on sponsorship.

It’s simply too expensive to run an unsponsored car in this day and age.

Petty’s old rivals, the Wood Brothers, returns with Ryan Blaney in the No. 21 Ford.

Other teams like HScott Motorsports, Tommy Baldwin Racing, BK Racing, GoFas Racing and Front Row Motorsports are yet to release their lineups.

Gray Gaulding, the youngster out of North Carolina, has announced plans to challenge Jones for the top rookie award.

It should become more clear over the next few weeks with a series sponsor announcement expected in the coming days.

Next week, we will revisit some of our local racing champions from the 2016 season.