Basketball records not providing much help early

Or have they?

Looking at the records wouldn't be of much help on the boys' side. Take a look at some of the results: Science Hill's is 5-3, but it's American opponents have a combined record of 5-21. Meanwhile, Sullivan East's 8-0 mark comes at the expense of teams with a combined record of 13-29. Likewise North Greene is 8-0, but has played just two TSSAA schools.

Daniel Boone's three wins came against 2-16 opponents while Crockett's four wins have a 6-15 record measurement. Unicoi's County five wins have come against an 11-17 overall record.

It doesn't mean these teams aren't good, but pretty records don't win games in February. And it's easy to see area teams aren't exactly pushing themselves in the early going.

So for the first high school rankings of the season, it's really a lot of guesswork:

Team W-L

1. Science Hill 5-3

2. Unicoi County 5-1

3. Sullivan East 8-0

4. Elizabethton 2-0

5. Dobyns-Bennett 0-2

6. Greeneville 1-0

7. David Crockett 4-2

8. Daniel Boone 3-2

9. Tennessee High 3-2

10. Hampton 3-2

— — —

Things are different on the girls' side with some nice matchups already in the books.

Included in that mix is Daniel Boone's loss to South Greene and victory over Greeneville. Those are Class A and Class AA teams, respectively, but two of the better ones in the state. Those were very tough challenges for Boone in the early going, and the Lady Trailblazers came out even.

As for South Greene, the Lady Rebels aren't standing pat on last year's state title. Aside from the always-challenging Ladies Classic after Christmas, they scheduled Class AAA state tournament threats Morristown West and Boone, along with home and away games against Class AA state tournament threats Grainger and Gatlinburg-Pittman. In other words, South Greene would rather prepare for another state-title run instead of focusing on going undefeated — but that's still on the table as of now.

Science Hill is undefeated so far against a respectably tough schedule, and Dobyns-Bennett has just one win against a very tough slate.

Here's a look at the first girls' rankings of the season:

Team W-L

1. South Greene 7-0

2. Daniel Boone 5-1

3. Greeneville 3-2

4. Science Hill 5-0

5. Tennessee High 3-2

6. Elizabethton 1-1

7. Sullivan East 4-3

8. Dobyns-Bennett 1-3

9. Unaka 4-2

10. Sullivan Central 2-3

— — —

Football tidbits

Murfreesboro Oakland place-kicker Aaron Sears hasn't been perfect this season, but mighty close to it. He is 9 of 11 on field goal attempts, including a 48-yarder against Maryville that put the Patriots ahead 13-7 in the third quarter of their semifinal victory.

As for extra points, Sears in 87 for 87 on the season. …

It's sometimes tough to get a read on West Tennessee football teams, and this year is no exception with Memphis Whitehaven. The Tigers have been to at least the state semifinals six times in the last seven years as they rarely face stiff opposition from other Memphis teams.

And in 2012, the Tigers ran the table by ending a 15-0 season with a 36-35 win over Maryville in the Class 6A finals.

It seems a bit unlikely Whitehaven can handle Murfreesboro Oakland this year, but once again they have a late-season voice in the state-title conversation. …

Odds for this weekend's state championship games:

Class 6A

Oakland by 7 over Whitehaven

It figures to be a low-scoring affair with two tough defenses.

Class 5A

Independence by 2 over Farragut

Judging from recent results with the Eagles squeaking by, it appears the Admirals have a real shot.

Class 4A

Knox Central by 6 over Memphis East

Both teams have done just enough to get by in recent weeks, so making the Bobcats the favorite is just a nod to the general strength of Knoxville football.

Class 3A

Alcoa by 10 over Liberty Magnet

It may be selling the Crusaders a little short, but it's going to be tough for them to overcome the hunger of the Tornadoes wanting to catch rival Maryville in total state titles.

Class 2A

Marion County by 4 over Trezevant

In the finals for the third straight year, the Warriors appear to be primed to break through and finally win — and get revenge for last year's tough loss.

Class 1A

Greenback by 1 over Dresden

Which area of the state played the tougher brand of football? That's the only way to settle the issue in a matchup of undefeated teams. …

Several players earning Mr. Football awards Monday were seen first hand by area teams:

Science Hill met Class 6A Back winner JaCoby Stevens in the second round of the playoffs while Elizabethton faced off against Class 3A Back Tykee Kellogg in the quarterfinals.

Cloudland saw Class 4A Back Amari Rodgers and Class 4A Lineman Cade Mays, both of Knox Catholic, in the regular season. Also in the regular season, Dobyns-Bennett faced Class 5A Back Tee Higgins.

— — —

Boys Games of the Week

Tuesday

Unicoi County at Science Hill

Sullivan East at Sullivan Central

Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett

Friday

Science Hill at Daniel Boone

Sullivan East at Tennessee High

Elizabethton at Johnson County

Unicoi County at Sullivan South

It's a pretty serious week for the Blue Devils as they face a pair of potentially tough road games.

Meanwhile, Science Hill is the road favorite in its Big Seven Conference opener.

And the Cyclones are the slight favorite in their first league tilt, but the trip to Mountain City almost always produces a tough challenge.

— — —

Girls Games of the Week

Tuesday

Unicoi County at Science Hill

Daniel Boone at Morristown West

Sullivan East at Sullivan Central

Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett

Unaka at Happy Valley

Friday

Science Hill at Daniel Boone

Sullivan East at Tennessee High

There's no doubt the Lady Trailblazers will have their hands full this week. Morristown West already owns wins this season over Dobyns-Bennett and Knox Farragut, and the Lady Trojans are the team to beat in Region 1-AAA — unless proven otherwise by Boone or someone else.

After West, it's the Big Seven Conference opener against what looks like a very sturdy Hilltoppers' squad.

— — —

Wrestling

The first state rankings for the season are out, and a strong showing by Tennessee High and Science Hill in last year's state duals are reflected in the poll.

Traditional power Bradley Central is No. 1, followed by Father Ryan, Chattanooga Baylor and Wilson Central.

Science Hill is slotted in the No. 8 spot while Tennessee High is No. 9.