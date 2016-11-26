Semifinal results show promise for some area football teams

And there were a couple of outcomes that didn’t make local teams feel any better.

Most notably on the good side, in the Class 3A state semifinals, Alcoa posted a 24-0 shutout of Sequatchie County — a team that entered with an undefeated record of 13-0. Based on the defensive dominance of that win, Elizabethton had to feel even better about the way it moved the ball during a 17-14 quarterfinal loss to the Tornadoes.

Next up for Alcoa is a state championship matchup against Friday against Jackson’s Liberty Magnet. Gary Rankin called Jackson “bar none, the most talented 3A team in the state.”

But the Tornadoes are still favored to earn their 15th state title, and tie crosstown rival Maryville in that category. That’s plenty of motivation.

If Alcoa wins, Elizabethton’s claim as state runner-up may still ring hollow but it still carries a weight to it.

As for Maryville, the Rebels decisive 23-7 loss to Murfreesboro Oakland — a game where head coach George Quarles said his team “couldn’t block” the talented Patriots — is probably not good news for Class 6A teams Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett. The Hilltoppers and Indians haven’t been able to get their mitts on Maryville, and to see the Rebels succumb to another team means there’s a new measuring stick in the state — at least for now.

It’s the first time since 2003, Maryville won’t be playing for a state title. That’s an incredible run, and one that probably had run its course and then some. Look for Maryville to be back in the saddle soon.

Perhaps another way of looking at it for Science Hill and D-B is maybe, just maybe, Maryville has shown a chink in the armor that could some day be exploited by a Northeast Tennessee team.

Also, Oakland doesn’t get a bargain as it takes on Memphis Whitehaven in the finals.

As for Class 4A, Knox Central’s run to the state-title game is good news for Greeneville and Elizabethton. The Greene Devils took a hard 16-14 loss against Knox Central on a Hail Mary pass with 6.8 seconds left in their second-round contest.

Knox Catholic was the all-season favorite to win the state in Class 4A, but it was clipped by Knox Fulton in the second round. Conventional wisdom seemed to suggest Fulton would top Central, but the Bobcats won 20-6 and then stopped Marshall County 31-24 in the semifinals.

Central figures to be at least a 50-50 bet against Memphis East in Saturday’s title game, and if the Bobcats win it shows just how close Greeneville was to winning a title this year.

With Elizabethton joining the Greene Devils in Class 4A next season, both squads figure to be firmly ranked in the Top 10. Central moves to Class 5A along with Fulton and Catholic.

Another semifinal result that didn’t boost the area was Austin-East’s loss to Marion County. The Roadrunners needed everything they had to get past Happy Valley 20-13 in the quarterfinals, but the matchup with Marion County loomed as a challenge. A-E came up on the short end of a 35-21 decision, and Marion County continues to be a tough task for this end of the state. Marion, which is in the state-title game for the third straight season, hammered Hampton in last year’s Class 2A semifinals.

In Class 5A, Knox Farragut will be an underdog after a surprising run to the finals. The Admirals will take on undefeated and defending state champion Independence, which has won 29 consecutive games.

As for Class 1A, the finals boasts one of the best matchups across the board. Undefeated powers Greenback and Dresden meet in the middle to decide state supremacy. Dresden was ranked in the top spot throughout the season, and enters as a slight favorite.