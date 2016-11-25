Science Hill splits in the Bahamas

The Hilltoppers routed fellow Northeast Tennessee foe South Greene 73-31 on Thanksgiving day.

Andrew Bishop had 17 points to lead Science Hill and Bowden Lyon came through with 15 points.

The Hilltoppers lost to Sunland, Bahamas, 66-61 on Wednesday. Colby Martin was the high scorer for Science Hill with 17 points and Holden Hensley had eight.

Martin was also the high scorer on Friday in a 48-44 loss to St. George’s, Bahamas. Martin had 22 points and Lyon was next with seven for the Hilltoppers, who wrap up action in the Caribbean today.

Sullivan East 76, Cloudland 48

Gavin Grubb finished with 23 points and the Patriots pulled away from the Highlanders on Friday night.

Dustin Bartley contributed 17 in the East victory and Aaron Frye torched the nets for 13 points.

Robber Leeper was the only Cloudland player in double figures with 13 points and Josh Blair scored seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Daniel Boone 70, Sullivan East 55

Tied at 50-apiece in the fourth quarter, the Lady ’Blazers went on a 20-5 run to capture the championship of the Triten Insurance Company Thanksgiving tournament at Sullivan East.

Macie Culbertson led the way for Boone with 17 points and tournament MVP Bayleigh Carmichel was right behind her with 16 points. Jaycee Jenkins finished with 15 points, while Sydney Pearce totaled 14.

East’s Kylee Wolfe led all scorers with 23 points. Megan Addison added 13, but the Lady Patriots were unable to mount a comeback against a Boone team which finished 18 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Science Hill 65, Meigs County 58

Kaitlyn Phillips scored 20 points and Alasia Smith finished with 16 points to lead the Lady’Toppers over the Lady Tigers in the Happy Valley Thanksgiving tournament.

Symantha Fugate and Leann Scharberg each added eight points.

Cloudland 69, Sullivan North 35

Shian Strickland finished with 19 points to lead the Lady ’Landers to the blowout win over the Lady Raiders.

Johanna Johnson hit double figures with 11 points, while Makayah Shell ended with eight points.

Shenoah Bradley tallied 19 points to lead North.

Sullivan Central 68, Happy Valley 62

Peyton Sams scored 18 points and the Lady Cougars defeated the homestanding Lady Warriors in their Thanksgiving week tournament.

Central had four players in double figures with 16 points for Sydney Hurd and 10 points each for Taylor Sanders and Bethany Welty.

Emily Whitaker had a game-high 19, including five shots behind the arc, and Adrienne Henegar totaled 17 to lead Happy Valley.

Tennessee High 61, Elizabethton 59

Makayla Richards set a Tennessee High school record with eight 3-point goals in a 24-point performance as the Lady Vikings held on against the Lady Cyclones.

Erin Walker scored 15 points and Hailie Hatcher had 10 points, including 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch for Tennessee High. She also had seven assists and six rebounds, while Adison Minor pulled down 14 rebounds.

Haley Burleson had a 23-point effort for Elizabethton, which got 11 points from Ashley Depew.

Hampton 62, Unicoi County 56

Alexus Grubbs filled the nets for 23 points and Shyanne Tuelle added 18 as the Lady Bulldogs held off the Lady Devils.

Halie Padgett was the top scorer for Unicoi County with 16 points and Ashley Edwards finished with 13 points.