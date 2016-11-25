Bucs corral Panthers in South Dakota opener

The Bucs held Milwaukee to just 4 of 22 shooting in the second half in an 86-62 rout in their opening game of the Sanford Pentagon Showdown.

The Bucs led by just three points at the half, but with the strong defensive effort, quickly pulled away from the Panthers in the second half.

ETSU (3-1) had six players end in double figures in a balanced attack. Milwaukee shot 63 percent from the field in the first half, but just 18 percent in the second half, and fell to 1-3.

“When teams are hitting 63 percent from the field, that’s not getting it done,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “We made some adjustments and our big guys started to control the rim. When they would drive, our big guys would rotate down and then get the rebounds. We played the way we wanted to in the first half. We just couldn’t get it going like we did in the second half.”

Hanner Mosquera-Perea led the Bucs with 15 points, while A.J. Merriweather scored 13 and David Burrell ended with a dozen points and nine rebounds. Devontavius Payne with 11 points, Tevin Glass with 10 points and T.J. Cromer with 10 points and six assists rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Bucs.

“A.J. made a couple of steals, getting in the passing lanes, but there’s a fine line with that,” Forbes said. “When these teams back door you like that, you have to pick and choose your spots. But I want us to be aggressive.”

ETSU certainly was the more aggressive team overall. The Bucs outscored Milwaukee 12-3 in second-chance points and held a 46-22 advantage in the paint.

“I thought Jason Williams changed the tempo of the game when he came off the bench late in the first half,” Forbes said. “We had gotten a little too 3-happy. We were shooting too many threes. They were playing a pack-line defense, but I don’t care what defense they’re playing, we have to get the ball inside. When Jason came in, he threw it to the post three straight possessions and we got baskets and we got fouled.”

Brock Stull led the Panthers with 16 points, but 15 of them came in the first half. Cody Wichmann ended with 14 points, going 9 for 10 from the field.

Forbes credited ETSU’s 7-foot center Peter Jurkin for the job he did in contesting shots at the rim.

The Bucs will play host South Dakota State today at 5:30 p.m.