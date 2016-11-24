Bucs get ready for South Dakota safari

The Bucs (2-1) are scheduled for encounters with groups of Panthers, Jackrabbits and giant Anteaters over the next three days.

Started in 2013, the three-day showcase brings four NCAA Division I teams to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“This is a quality tournament for schools our size,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “You have Milwaukee from the Horizon (League), South Dakota State in the Summit (League) and UC Irvine from the Big West (Conference). These are all leagues which align with the Southern Conference. All three of these will be tough matchups.”

ETSU opens with Milwaukee on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Panthers (1-2), with first-year head coach Lavell Jordan, are coming off losses at Memphis and DePaul. They are led by a pair of tall guards with 6-foot-5 Cody Wichmann and 6-foot-4 Brock Stull.

Host school South Dakota State is next.

The Jackrabbits, also with a first-year coach in TJ Otzelberger, are 1-4 with losses to Cal, UC Irvine, Wyoming and Idaho.

In the overtime loss to Idaho, the Rabbits hit a school-record 16 treys, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer by A.J. Hess.

But their main player is Mike Daum, a freshman All-American last season. Nicknamed the “Dauminator,” he has scored 20-points plus in his last three games.

The Bucs’ final game on Sunday presents an entirely different challenge against UC Irvine (2-2), which has four players 6-foot-10 or taller on its roster.

It includes Ioannis Dimakopoulous, a 7-foot-2 center from Greece. After coming to the states, he was a McDonald’s All-American nominee in 2013.

UC Irvine has a reputation for recruiting and developing big men.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Anteaters had the tallest lineup in basketball history and the tallest player in the nation, Mamadou Ndiaye, a 7-foot-6 center from the country of Senegal.

Ndiaye, who weighs 300 pounds, played for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League. He is now with the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA Development League.

This year’s Irvine team also features Jonathan Galloway, an athletic 6-foot-10 forward. But with all the height, it is 5-foot-10 guard Jaron Martin who has been lighting it up recently with a 16-point per game average.

“They obviously have a lot of size,” Forbes said. “This is a team that can come at you inside. Each game has its challenges. South Dakota State returns a player of the year in Daum, a guy at 6-9 that a lot of NBA guys like.”

As for his own team, the Bucs’ overall depth and style of play could present their opponents problems. They are coming off a 68-59 loss at UNC Wilmington, but had little trouble filling the nets in wins over Fordham and Detroit.

ETSU currently has three guys averaging double figures with TJ Cromer well out front at 21.7 points per game. He is followed by Devontavius Payne at 12 points and Isaac Banks at 10 points. As a team, the Bucs are scoring 87.3 points per game.

But the stat Forbes likes best is a total of 54 assists, an average of 18 per game.

“I like the fact these guys share the ball and really trust each other,” he said. “We’re really good on offense, although we didn’t play particularly well against Wilmington. I think we’re playing a lot better defensively and they’re showing me the ability to improve. I think this team will get better and better as the year goes along.”