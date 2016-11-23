Unicoi's Lewis carries the banner as the ATG captain

They had some humbling losses, key injuries, and a midseason head coaching change.

But through it all, there was a toughness on both sides of the football that stood out like a guiding light for the Blue Devils. For his efforts in helping his team navigate the tough waters and reach the Class 3A playoffs, senior Dylan Lewis was chosen Wednesday as the Johnson City Press All-Tough Guy team captain.

Players were chosen based on grit, determination, and a willingness to go beyond the call of duty.

Lewis finished with 153 tackles, including 10 for loss and two sacks. The 6-foot, 170-pound senior also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, five interceptions and a defensive touchdown. On offense he had 733 yards receiving.

Joining Lewis on the first team were Sullivan East’s both-sides-of-the-trenches warrior Hunter Parker, David Crockett’s workhorse running back T.K. Hill, Hampton’s brute-force linebacker and fullback Dakota Sanchez, Dobyns-Bennett’s 12th-man-on-offense defensive end James Buchanan, and David Crockett’s tackle-happy defensive back Johnny Barnett.

Leading the way on the second team was Science Hill’s rock-solid-gutsy lineman Chad Gage. He was joined by Daniel Boone’s battle-through-injury-and-still-perform quarterback Noah Shelton, Hampton’s rough-and-rugged running back Hunter Davenport, Johnson County’s battle-every-down lineman Hayden Osborne, and Elizabethton’s pound-and-ground offensive lineman Russell Carter.

These good old boys needed a good old boy coach, and there was none better than the Mountain Man himself, Cloudland’s Mike Lunsford. He was chosen as the All-Tough Guy coach of the year after steering his team through an extraordinarily tough schedule and into the playoffs — which included an incredible first-round comeback win over Harriman.