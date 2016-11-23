Russell's overall performance lifts him to top of Elite 11

Whether it was rushing, receiving, passing, returning kicks, playing defensive back — or even punting — Russell lit up the field like no other player this season. For the Elizabethton sophomore's efforts, he was chosen Wednesday as the Johnson City Press Elite 11 player of the year.

Joining Russell at the top of the list was Austin Hicks. The Warriors' senior standout linebacker was the choice as the Elite 11 defensive player of the year.

The Elite 11

Player of the Year — Corey Russell, Elizabethton

Coach of the Year — Jason Jarrett, Happy Valley

Defensive player of the Year — Austin Hicks, Happy Valley

Pos — Player, School (Height, Weight, Class)

RB — Corey Russell, Elizabethton (5-11, 165, So.)

LB — Austin Hicks, Happy Valley (6-3, 200, Sr.)

RB — Adam McClain, Hampton (5-9, 205, Sr.)

RB — Noah Arnett, Cloudland (5-9, 200, Sr.)

QB — Jaylan Adams, Science Hill (5-8, 145, Jr.)

LB — Bryson Tolley, Science Hill (6-0, 222, Sr.)

DB — Dylan Street, Happy Valley (5-9, 155, Sr.)

DL — Johnny Ray Woodby, Elizabethton (6-3, 310, Sr.)

DL — Cameron Coleman, Elizabethton (6-3, 285, Jr.)

OL — Justin Turner, Daniel Boone (6-0, 245, Sr.)

WR — Conner Johnson, Elizabethton (6-2, 180, Sr.)

Rounding out the honor roll were Hampton running back Adam McClain, Cloudland running back Noah Arnett, Science Hill's duo of quarterback Jaylan Adams and linebacker Bryson Tolley, Happy Valley running back Dylan Street, Elizabethton's one-two defensive lineman punch of Johnny Ray Woodby and Cameron Coleman, Daniel Boone offensive lineman Justin Turner, and Elizabethton receiver Conner Johnson.

Trying to pick a coach of the year was like trying to split an atom. Happy Valley's Jason Jarrett and Elizabethton's Shawn Witten both did exceptional jobs this season. In the final analysis, Jarrett was the choice based on leading Happy Valley to heights it hadn't experienced in almost 20 years. The Warriors reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals before a tough 20-13 loss to Knoxville Austin-East.

Russell was a running back for the first 10 games of the season, but was forced to the quarterback position with the injury to Carter Everett. He helped keep the team on track with a pair of playoff wins before the 17-14 loss to Alcoa in the Class 3A state quarterfinals last week.

For the year, Russell rushed for 1,462 yards and 25 touchdowns. He passed for 464 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. He caught 23 passes for 304 yards and two scores. He added 701 yards in punt and kickoff returns and two more touchdowns.

And if those stats weren't enough, in a limited role on defense he had three interceptions, caused two fumbles and recovered a fumble. As a punter, he had a long kick of 49 yards and two of his 10 kicks were downed inside the 10-yard line.

Hicks did plenty of damage from his running back position, totaling 821 yards with 140 more in receptions. He also scored 16 touchdowns.

But it was defense where Hicks really made his presence known. He racked up 170 tackles, and included in that offense-wrecking mix were six sacks and four fumble recoveries.

McClain helped the Bulldogs reach the second round of the Class 2A playoffs by rushing for 2,142 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also racked up an impressive 18 2-point conversion scores.

As the Highlanders battled their way through a tough schedule, Arnett kept putting up big numbers. By season’s end he had rushed for 2,315 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Not really hitting full stride until late in the season, Adams was extremely tough once he found his groove. The junior eventually finished with almost identical yardage totals for passing (1,078) and rushing (1,058) while accounting for 22 touchdowns as the Hilltoppers reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Adams’ 429 total yards and seven touchdowns against Dobyns-Bennett will long be remembered in that rivalry.

Tolley made quite an impact on the defensive side of the ball as the senior finished with 126 total tackles. He also had one of the area’s highest totals with 13 tackles for loss, including two sacks. He also picked off a pass with a 74-yard return, and added five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two passes defended, and a blocked punt.

When Happy Valley had a big play, there was a good chance Street was involved. The senior had a knack for finding a path to end zone from long distance. By the time the Warriors’ season ended, Street had accumulated 2,294 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.

Woodby and Coleman formed arguably one of the toughest one-two defensive line punches in the entire state. Stats alone don’t tell the story for Woodby, a senior, and Coleman, a junior, as they disrupted every team’s ground attack from Science Hill to Alcoa.

Coleman finished with 71 tackles, including nine for loss, while Woodby had 61 tackles and 10 for loss. Coleman added five sacks while Woodby had four.

Turner was an integral part of a Daniel Boone offensive line that helped the Trailblazers put three backs over 500 yards rushing for the season. The senior was chosen as co-offensive lineman of the year in Region 1-5A.

Everybody knew about Russell when the Cyclones were on the field, but opposing defenses had to deal with another major weapon. Johnson, a senior, battled his way to an area-best 1,049 yards receiving and also found the end zone 16 times.