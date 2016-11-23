Jones lifts App State over ETSU women

Jones hit a 3-point, bank shot at the buzzer to lift the Lady Mountaineers (3-2) to a 71-68 win over East Tennessee State University at Brooks Gym. It was the final dramatic moment in a game between the traditional rivals which featured eight ties and 13 lead changes.

“Everybody dreams of a shot like that,” Jones said. “I didn’t know this would be the night I would get it. That was incredible.”

It gave Jones a game-high 20 points and left ETSU coach Brittney Ezell incredibly frustrated.

The Bucs (2-2) had just tied the game on a 3-point goal near the top of the key by Tianna Tarter with 4.4 seconds left. They had fallen behind after poor shooting performances in the first and third quarters, but clawed their way back to have a shot at the end.

Still, Ezell wasn’t happy with the performance with the Bucs hitting just 20 percent from the field in the first quarter and 22.2 percent in the third. They ended 23 of 69 (33.3 percent) for the game.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t come out with any focus. We didn’t finish around the rim,” Ezell said. “I thought we did a very good job of battling back, but we shouldn’t have had to battle back.”

In the end, both teams had stretches where they battled back.

Appalachian State had a 13-4 lead early on, but ETSU came back and tied the game at 31-apiece on Kayla Marosites’ score with 2:44 left in the first half.

Nearly a minute later, Tarter’s jump shot gave the Bucs their first lead since the opening bucket. Adrienne Vaughn followed with a pair of free throws as the Bucs took a 35-31 advantage into the half.

ETSU then pushed the lead to eight points when Yamile Rodriguez scored the first four points of the second half. But, the poor shooting caught up with the Bucs and App pulled ahead by just a point, 48-47, heading into the final 10 minutes.

The fourth quarter was a rivalry game at its best with four ties and eight lead changes.

After Tarter, who led ETSU with 19 points and eight assists tied it, Jones was determined to do one better.

“She is definitely a great player,” Jones said. “She and Shaumaria Bridges were the two we were out to ice this game. We face-guarded them the whole time, but she made clutch shots. We just came out on the good end of the game this time.”

Bridges finished with 12 points, while Malloree Schurr battled her way inside to grab a game-high eight rebounds.

For the Lady Mountaineers, Ashley Bassett-Smith and Madi Story scored 12 points apiece.

Ezell recognized the closely contested game was quite a spectacle, although it was gut-wrenching for the ETSU coaching staff.

“It had to be a fun game to watch,” she said. “It just wasn’t a fun game to sit on the white (home) bench because I know we’re capable of doing better. But, congratulations to App State. They executed and made the big shot at the end. Who banks a shot on a runner from the 3-point line? In hindsight, maybe I should have called a timeout. But, l didn’t want them to set a play.”

The Bucs will try to get back in the win column on Saturday when they travel to former Atlantic Sun Conference foe Northern Kentucky.