Without a doubt, Johnson ranks No. 1

I’m not wading into the debate if Johnson is the greatest NASCAR driver of all-time. That is a conversation better suited for the end of his career, whether he remains tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt as seven-time champions or sets a record of his own.

However the discussions of the past few days have me convinced that Johnson is definitely No. 1 when it comes to most underrated drivers.

So many fans are quick to discredit Johnson’s success to crew chief Chad Knaus or the Chase format.

What those fans are disrespecting is the best driver of this generation. Not all fans, however, feel that way and one that I talked to Monday put it in a better perspective than any of the big-time racing analysts.

“I’m not really a fan of Johnson, but you have to hand it to him,” the fan said. “He had the fourth-best car of the four racing for the championship Sunday. But, he won it.”

It’s not the first time and it likely won’t be the last time that happens.

It’s true that Johnson usually has an extremely fast car with the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, but that wasn’t the case Sunday. His win was clearly a combination of his determination of staying near the front and racing luck when Joey Logano and Carl Edwards tangled on the front stretch.

Edwards ended up with a mangled mess of his Toyota, while Logano continued on.

Then Johnson faced the prospects of having to beat both Logano and defending series champion Kyle Busch on the restart.

No problem for the 41-year-old California native.

He raced away for his first win at Homestead and his 80th career Cup Series victory, now just three behind his boyhood hero, Cale Yarborough, on NASCAR’s all-time win list.

Whatever stats Johnson has accumulated, he is not given his proper due.

The biggest reason is Knaus, the innovative crew chief with whom Johnson has been paired his entire career. Knaus has often pushed the rules to the limits and sometimes beyond, even drawing the ire of NASCAR officials this past weekend.

To discredit Johnson for his association with Knaus reminds me of years ago with Jeff Gordon, and his Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham.

When those two parted ways, Evernham said, “Jeff will still be successful. I will be successful, but we won’t be as successful without each other.”

That rang true as Gordon won 46 more races and a championship. But in a shorter time with Evernham, Gordon won 47 races and three championships.

On that note, Earnhardt has the advantage over both Petty, who spent the majority of his career with Dale Inman as crew chief, and Johnson. Earnhardt won championships with three different crew chiefs — Doug Richert, Kirk Shelmerdine and Andy Petree — and he won races with others like Larry McReynolds, Bud Moore and “Suitcase” Jake Elder.

Earnhardt was also a fan favorite of how he came up through the rough and tumble world of the dirt tracks, while Petty started racing in an era when there were more dirt tracks than paved tracks on the NASCAR schedule. Petty even won the last Cup Series race on dirt in 1970.

However, there was no silver spoon upbringing for Johnson, who has better numbers than Earnhardt.

He was a champion racing off-road trucks before he worked his way up through the short track stock car series.

Johnson only won one race in his time in the Xfinity Series (then Busch Series) and was most remembered for jumping out of the car with his arms extended in the air after surviving a violent crash at Watkins Glen. But, he wasn’t in the best of equipment with the solid, but underfunded Hertzog Motorsports team. What he did in that No. 92 car impressed Gordon and car owner Rick Hendrick enough to give him a shot in the new No. 48 team they were forming.

The rest is history, while Johnson continues to make history.

Is he NASCAR’s greatest driver? That is for another time, but it now is the time for Johnson to get the respect he has certainly earned.

— — —

Bristol Motor Speedway isn’t the only local race track getting into the holiday spirit.

Kingsport Speedway is hosting its first-ever Christmas charity drive now through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Blankets, winter clothing, and toys for children up to 12 years of age are all being sought for donation by the speedway.

“We want to give back to this community that we love so dearly,” said Karen Tunnell, general manager and promoter. “It’s all about helping as many people as possible have a great Christmas.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Kingsport Speedway office, Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport, and the Kingsport Pizza Plus off Sullivan Gardens Highway.

“We encourage everyone to donate,” added Tunnell. “I especially want to urge our fans and race teams to donate.”

Once items are collected, Tunnell says the speedway will begin sorting and distributing the items to those in need. For questions about donations, call Tunnell directly at (276) 393-9594.

— — —

Rusty Wallace is getting back behind the wheel.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer will race in the upcoming Ferrari Finali Mondiali on Dec. 1-4 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 1989 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion will compete at Daytona’s 3.56-mile road course for the Risi Competizione/Ferrari of Houston team in the North America series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.

“I hope that I can run strong in it and hopefully win but I’m realistic too,” Wallace said. “I haven’t been in a car in a long time. I’m going to have to knock a lot cobwebs off, but I got the passion for it.”

Wallace is going to test with the team at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, to get acclimated to the car and the crew before arriving at Daytona.

“Everybody that I talk to says (the team) is first class,” Wallace said. “The team has welcomed me with open arms.”

In his NASCAR career, Wallace made 706 career starts with 55 victories and 36 poles. He retired from NASCAR competition following the 2005 season and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2014.

While Wallace made 45 Cup Series starts around Daytona’s 2.5-mile oval, he has only competed once on the 3.56-mile road course. He teamed with Danica Patrick and road racing specialists Jan Lammers and Allan McNish in the 2006 Rolex 24 at Daytona where they finished 24th in the Daytona Prototype Class.