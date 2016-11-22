Cyclones still reaping the benefits of hiring Rider

Not only did the Cyclones get a quarter century of The Rider Way for its football program, eventually they welcomed his grandson — first on the field, sparking a run of three trips to the state semifinals, and now on the sidelines.

Before Friday's game at Alcoa, Witten had already established himself as one of the better coaches on this end of the state. After the Cyclones' impressive near miss against the 14-time state champion Tornadoes — a 17-14 thriller — Witten will be viewed in a statewide light.

First, a little history needs to be attached to what Elizabethton was facing Friday. In Alcoa's 43 home playoff games since 2004, the Tornadoes had never been pushed to the brink by a public school. There were no one-score games, and basically just a long list of blowouts — with 28 of them by four touchdowns or more.

And yet in Friday's Class 3A state quarterfinal contest, Elizabethton rallied from a 17-7 mid-fourth-quarter deficit to produce an impressive touchdown drive — scoring with 2:35 left in the game. Then the Cyclones stopped the Tornadoes on downs, forcing a punt. They took possession at their own 6-yard line, needing many yards for even a chance at a tie.

But they had a chance. And the contest was everything a state-championship-type game could offer.

Elizabethton began building for the upset back in the spring as Witten took his team to Alcoa for a scrimmage. The Cyclones held their own. Belief was placed as a cornerstone for the upcoming season.

Then Witten sculpted his team throughout the season, not forcing it into a mold, but like a skilled potter he crafted his artwork as things went forward. Witten and his staff coached so well, they did the almost unthinkable: The team didn't miss a beat after an injury to quarterback Carter Everett that should have shelved the season. Sure, it helped to have to have a quarterback replacement part like Corey Russell. But there wasn't a second Corey Russell to put at running back.

And yet there the Cyclones were, knocking at Alcoa's door and refusing to go away even after the Tornadoes turned off the porch light.

When the season started, Elizabethton wasn't expected to even get a shot at Alcoa. The consensus seemed to be a second-round loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville was in the cards. But the Cyclones crushed CAK, 45-13.

Still, even some of the most die-hard supporters had their doubts about toppling Alcoa. And although that thinking was proved true in the end, the type of effort and performance by this football team had Witten's stamp all over it. You could see the Frank Beamer roots. You could see Rider's tough influence, and Jason Witten's determination.

But most of all you could see Shawn Witten's signature. Every element of the game was solid, just like the multi-talented Witten played back in the day. Toughness mattered.

Why was a game that ended in a loss so important? It's because of the potential future impact. There's no foe Elizabethton will play over the next two seasons that will have the tradition and presence of a team like Alcoa.

Yes, the Cyclones could meet a more-talented team, but it still won't be Alcoa. Yes, the Cyclones will play bigger schools every week, and the Class 4A postseason road will likely include a program with its own proud tradition in Greeneville.

But there's a seam. The hole is there. Alcoa got just enough of the Cyclones to trip them up. But still, there's a seam.

— — —

When the halftime score between Happy Valley and Austin-East was posted, high school football fans across the state probably raised their eyebrows in unison.

Happy Valley 3, Austin-East 3.

This was the same Roadrunners' team that put up 74 points against Hampton. But this was a Warriors' defense that spent nearly the entire season putting restrictor plates on opposing offenses.

When the state quarterfinal game was over, Happy Valley walked away with a 20-13 loss. But just like their Carter County cousins from Elizabethton, the Warriors played at a state championship level.

Who would have imagined Happy Valley could even think of state-title terms when this season began? Winning a playoff game seemed like a reasonable and attainable goal. Playing a team like Austin-East down to the last possession probably seemed more like a dream than a goal.

But that's how far this Happy Valley team came in 2016. And that's how impressive Jason Jarrett's coaching job was. In just his second season, he took a talented team and got the Warriors to reach their potential and beyond.

When looking at the overall body of work, Jarrett's coaching made a difference. The Warriors were good in every phase of the game, and they were good consistently. That's why no game was out of reach.

Whether Austin-East wins the state remains to be seen, but even if the Roadrunners stumble there's reason to believe Happy Valley could have played with any Class 2A team in the state.

And although graduation hits the Warriors hard, Jarrett has already built a reputation as a hard-working, well-organized, and exceptional high school football coach.

— — —

Science Hill's basketball team was paired with Oak Ridge in a blind draw for the Arby's Classic held Sunday in Bristol, Virginia.

Oak Ridge was 34-3 last season, losing to David Crockett 73-70 in a Class AAA sectional contest. The Hilltoppers were 25-11 last season, but can actually boast of going further than Oak Ridge as they reached the Class AAA state tournament before losing to Murfreesboro Blackman.

The game between the Hilltoppers and Wildcats is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m.

David Crockett also faces a tough task as the Pioneers will match up against North Carolina's Christ School.

The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 27-31 at Viking Hall in Bristol. Crockett plays at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Other first-round games include Sullivan East meeting Buford, Georgia (4 p.m.), Tennessee High taking on Wayne, Ohio (5:30 p.m.) and Dobyns-Bennett versus Trinity, Kentucky (7 p.m.).

The championship is set for Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Admission for each session is $10. Tournament passes are $50.

— — —

Johnny Ray Woodby, a standout defensive tackle for Elizabethton, was selected to play in the Toyota East-West All-Star Classic.

The game will be played Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Cookeville.

Also on the East roster are a pair of Greeneville standouts: defensive back Takeem Young and offensive lineman Evan Grooms.

Oneida's Tony Lambert will serve as the head coach for the East team while Raleigh-Egypt’s Major Wright will direct the West squad. This year’s contest, sponsored by Pilot Flying J, will be streamed on ESPN3.