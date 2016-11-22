Banks opens season on hot streak

Through the first three games of this season, no one has been more effective at shooting the basketball than Isaac Banks.

The 6-foot-7 senior forward from New Orleans has hit 15 of the 16 shots he’s attempted this season. That’s 93.8 percent from the field.

Still, Banks isn’t leading the team in field goal percentage so far. That distinction belongs to 7-footer Peter Jurkin, who has made his lone attempt this season.

“I’m just practicing every day about trying to finish around the rim,” Banks said. “Coach has just put us in good positions and we have great guards. They set me up real nice.”

The fact that Banks is hitting a high number of his shots isn’t any big news. He’s led the Bucs in field goal percentage each of his previous three seasons if you take out Tyler Ailshie going 1-for-1 his freshman year. After hitting in the 50’s his first two seasons, Banks hit an even 60 percent last season. ETSU coach Steve Forbes said it’s no accident that Banks has come out on fire this season.

“Isaac is a senior and he puts himself in good position to make shots,” Forbes said. “That’s a big part of the battle, to put yourself in position to make the shots you can make. He also gained 15 pounds over the summer and that has helped him around the basket. It’s the culmination of a lot of those things, how he understands our offense and where he needs to be to be in position to make baskets.”

Banks has had to learn to adapt to a different cast of characters over his time at ETSU. He played the first two years for Murry Bartow before Forbes took over the program last season and brought in a number of dynamic players like T.J. Cromer and Ge’Lawn Guyn. This season, others like Devontavius Payne, Hanner Mosquera-Perea and David Burrell have joined the team. With so many talented athletes, it has cut down on individual playing time. But that’s a small price to play with a chance to be a part of something bigger than individual glory.

He and the other players understand, it’s about having the right personnel on the floor at the right time to give the Bucs a chance to win.

“It’s all about the match-ups,” Banks said. “Coach puts in who matches up well with the other team. You understand we have a lot of depth and he’s going to play a lot of guys. There is strength in numbers, so you have to take advantage of it.”

It helps the players are a close-knit group who like to share the basketball. When they win, they celebrate. When they lose like Sunday’s 68-59 loss at UNC-Wilmington, Banks said the team doesn’t get down. It’s more about looking at where they’ve made mistakes and need to improve.

Basketball isn’t the only area where Banks is working with numbers. Closing in on a business degree, he sees ETSU as a good fit academically and the mountains of East Tennessee as a place where he feels as much at home as the “Big Easy.”

“I’ve had great professors who really care about me,” he said. “They’ve understood the challenges I face as a basketball player. But I’ve always tried to have my work done on time. I just love this place.”

He also loves playing for Forbes, who believes in working hard, but also having fun. Forbes, quite the outgoing personality himself, is one who enjoys letting the players’ own personalities shine through.

“When you have a coach like him, it’s somebody who anybody would want to play for,” Banks said. “Coach doesn’t care who takes the shot or who’s getting the ball. He just wants you not to shoot some unorthodox shot, but take an efficient shot and play good defense. My game has improved so much because we have a great skills program now. I came out of that nutshell and my game has gotten more proficient and more efficient. It’s made me a better player and I feel every time I get the ball, I can make it.”