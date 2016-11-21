Satisfying end sends Bucs into offseason on a high note

They’d have to earn it themselves.

That’s what made the end of the program’s second season so satisfying for everybody involved.

When the Bucs walked off the Kermit Tipton Stadium field as 15-14 winners over No. 18 Samford on Saturday, it was their first win over a ranked team in 15 years.

It came against a team that earned a spot in the FCS playoffs despite the upset. It also gave ETSU five victories, which is a significant number for a school that won two games last season and didn’t even have a helmet three years ago.

“These wins that we’ve had this year have felt better than any wins I’ve had in any other sport or any other season,” Bucs quarterback Austin Herink said “It’s just because I think we worked so hard and we’ve put so much into this. To reap the benefits of it feels that much better.”

Herink drove the Bucs into field goal range, and coach Carl Torbush sent his kicking unit onto the field with just a couple of seconds left in the season.

With Adam Mullins’ snap and Nick Sexton’s hold, JJ Jerman’s 28-yard field goal was good on the final play of the season.

It was Jerman’s second game-winning kick of the season. He also beat Kennesaw State in double-overtime to start the season.

“I think everyone really thought JJ was going to come through for us,” Herink said. “I didn’t watch it. I think it was me, Alex Rios and Trey Quillin. We were looking down and we just heard everyone around us react.”

Herink said the reality hit him when he saw the emotional reaction from Quillin, a linebacker, and one of the team’s toughest players.

“I see him crying,” the quarterback said. “I’m like, we just won that game, man. It was awesome.”

Some time after Jerman’s winning kick, Herink admitted he thought back to last year’s homecoming loss to Division III Emory & Henry. The Bucs got the ball late in the fourth quarter needing a score to avoid an embarrassing upset, and they went nowhere.

This year, they moved it against Kennesaw State just enough to win and erased an early deficit to beat Western Carolina with a key fourth-quarter drive.

Three weeks ago, in a narrow loss to Mercer, the offense needed eight points to tie the game in the final minutes. Although they came up short, they managed to move the ball effectively, managing the clock nicely, before ending on a tipped interception at the goal line.

Against Samford, it all came together just in time. The Bucs got the ball back -- thanks to a defense that shut down the SoCon’s highest scoring offense -- one last time with 3:36 remaining at their own 23-yard line. They gained 66 yards on 10 plays, using every second before Jerman won it.

“All that experience we’re building really paid off on Saturday because it’s hard for a really young team to do that,” Herink said. “We’re kind of battle tested in late game situations. I think that’s starting to show the experience we’re building.”

While everyone is going into the offseason with smiles on their faces, there’s still an enormous amount of work to be done before the program can consider itself on par with the SoCon’s elite. That was evident during a four-game losing streak during which the team was never competitive.

ETSU is taking the attitude of what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.

“We took a couple of hard losses, so there’s nothing really more than can hurt us as a team,” cornerback Daren Ardis said. “It makes us better and more prepared for that situation.”

Momentum heading into the offseason doesn’t seem like it would be very important, but don’t tell that to the Bucs. Consider last year, when they won on the final day and claimed it sent them into the offseason feeling good.

They came out and won their first two games this season.

“This is the second year in a row,” Herink said. “It does provide a spark for the offseason and spring practice. We beat a really good team. We’ll take that into the offseason.”

In the long run, the rousing finish should send the Bucs toward spring practice flying high. More immediate, though, it will make for a nice Thanksgiving break.

“To win that game, you go home for Thanksgiving and see your family and hang out with your friends, and I think we’ll have a little more positive attitude about it just because of how the season finished,” Herink said.